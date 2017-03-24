Jerry Lee Fillerman, 71, of Salina, passed away March 10, 2017. He was born April 15, 1945, in Stafford to Clyde and Nellie (Baxter) Fillerman. He was a restaurant employee.

Jerry is survived by brother, John Fillerman; sisters, Kay Elloise Fillerman, Bonnie Pallette and Joyce Wagner; sister-in-law, Patty Fillerman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother, Lawrence Fillerman; and sisters, Zelda May Fillerman and Betty Skinner.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. today, March 24, at the Salvation Army, Salina. Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, to assist with final expenses.