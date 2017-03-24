Dragun Corporation presented several different cleanup methods during Friday morning’s public meeting regarding the contamination left by the Schilling Air Force Base. Salina entities hired the Michigan-based corporation after it was determined that the solvent, trichloroethylene, was contaminating soil and groundwater. According to a Dragun representative, the contamination is two miles from the city’s water supply.

“Basically, the risk assessment determined that right now, people are not at risk,” said Matthew Schroeder, senior environmental engineer for Dragun Corp. “The real fear is what we are going to have to do in the future.”

Since 2012, Dragun Corp. has been identifying the contaminated areas and testing different extraction methods. They reported last year that they had identified 11 different plumes. Schroeder said that extracting or cleaning the plumes will require several different methods because of the area’s geology and proximity to structures.

“We are really just starting that feasibility analysis, where we are really weighing each of (the methods) out and looking at costs and how easily they are implemented,” Schroeder said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will weigh in on the feasibility study, helping Dragun create a remediation plan. The remediation plan will include extraction methods and cost estimates. KDHE officials say they expect to have the study finalized by July.

David Meyer, KDHE project manager, said they will then release a corrective-action decision. The public will then be able to review and provide comments on the CAD for 30 days. Following the 30 day period, KDHE will host a public availability session.

“We will address every comment received from the public, Meyers said. “That way we can make sure everyone’s concerns will be addressed.”

A U.S. District Court will then determine the final allocations of the CAD. Meyer said that he would like to have the CAD finalized, at the latest, a year from now.

////Site Background, KDHE

The former Schilling Air Force Base is a Formerly Used Defense Site (FUDS) located in southwest Salina, Kansas. The base was originally built as the Smoky Hill Army Airfield in 1942, and was used during World War II as a processing and staging area for heavy bombardment units going overseas, including B-17 and B-29 aircraft. In 1946 the name was changed to the Smoky Hill Air Force Base, and it served during the 1950’s Korean conflict as a base for the Strategic Air Command and the 310th and 40th Bombardment Wings. In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, the air force base underwent significant renovations resulting in the construction of a 12-silo Atlas F intercontinental ballistic missile complex, modifications to prepare for the next generation of aerial bombers and tankers, and another name change, the Schilling Air Force Base (Schilling AFB). The base was deactivated between 1965 and 1967; it is now used for the Salina Regional Airport and industrial, aviation, military, and educational facilities.

The Salina Airport Authority (SAA), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have conducted numerous environmental investigations and some limited remedial actions at the Schilling AFB Site since the mid-1990’s. Contaminants of concern include volatile organic compounds (VOCs), semi-volatile organic compounds, and metals, which have been identified in soil and groundwater above their respective EPA maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) and KDHE Risk-based Standards for Kansas (RSKs). The former Schilling AFB Site has been divided into three Operable Units (OUs) based on the level of contamination and the highest potential risk to human health and the environment. OU-1 encompasses the northeastern portion of the former base, which now includes part of the Salina Regional Airport, Kansas State University-Salina, Salina TECH, various industrial and commercial businesses, and residential properties. OU-2 includes the southeastern portion of the former base and fire training area, which currently contains part of the Salina Regional Airport, Kansas National Guard Training facility, Schwans Plant, other various industrial and commercial businesses, and residential properties. OU-3 includes the western portion of the former base, runways, three former landfills, and other miscellaneous areas.

Activities between 1999 and 2012 were performed by USACE with KDHE oversight and included: removal of numerous underground storage tanks, installation of an air stripper at the Salina Vo-Tech School sump pump, vapor intrusion evaluation at select locations, a Remedial Investigation (RI) and Baseline Risk Assessment for OU-1, and long-term groundwater monitoring, At the conclusion of the USACE’s RI, it was determined additional assessment was warranted in addition to completing a Feasibility Study (FS) to evaluate appropriate cleanup alternatives.