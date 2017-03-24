Elizabeth Sauers, 95, passed Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Salina, KS. She was born August 16, 1921 near Kanopolis, KS to Oscar A. and Roletta (Brown) Sanders.

Elizabeth was a lifetime resident of Kanopolis where she married Wilbur “Bonk” Sauers on May 9, 1983. She was a member of the Kanopolis United Methodist Church and the Sunflower Civic Club in Kanopolis. She was also a lifetime member of the Kanopolis American Legion Auxiliary Post 329. She worked at Cashco, Inc. in Ellsworth until her retirement in 1983.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Ellen Russell (Gary) and Gayle Schaefer (Dan) both of Kanopolis; son, Martin Sauers (Cherie) of Kanopolis; brother, Jack Sanders (Alice) of Salina. She was the gram of nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur; son, Wayne Sauers; sister, Mary Jane Peterson; and brother, Jay Sanders.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Kanopolis United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kanopolis United Methodist Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.