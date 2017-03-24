Edwin J. “Eddie” Braun, 91, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Eddie was born December 13, 1925 in Hays, Kansas. He was one of five children born to John B. and Albina (Dreiling) Braun. He grew up in Victoria, Kansas and attended school there. During his senior year in high school he joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served his country during WWII in the Philippines.

Eddie was united in marriage to Wanda J. Stull on June 27, 1950 in Victoria. They made their home in Plainville, Kansas. This union was blessed with seven children; Cindy, Kurt, Steven, Kathleen, James, Karen and Susan.

Eddie started working for Skelly Oil Company in 1949 in Plainville. Then in 1968 Eddie and his family moved to Russell. When he retired from Getty Oil Company in 1985 he was a District Foreman in drilling and production. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was a life member of the Russell V.F.W. Post 6240 and Russell Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tending his garden, playing golf, wood working and watching Fox News.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda of the home; four daughters, Cynthia Munsch (Harvey) of Hays, Kansas, Kathleen Hoss of Russell, Kansas, Karen Gutierrez (Mario) of Hays, Kansas, and Susan Dreiling (Todd) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three sons, Kurt Braun (Cindy) and Steven Braun (Sue) all of Aurora, Colorado and James L. Braun (Sharon) of Surprise, Arizona; sister, Luarita Dinkel of Topeka, Kansas; 20 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Irene Weigel, Julie Marten and Arlene Zimmerman; and a grandson Travis Braun.



Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday at St. Fidelis Catholic Cemetery in Victoria where the Russell V.F.W. Post 6240 Honor Guard will conduct Military Rites. A Vigil will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Mortuary with the family present to greet friends starting at 6:00 PM. Memorials have been established with St. Mary’s Catholic Church Daily Masses or St. Fidelis Catholic Cemetery Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.