Corianne Lea “Cori” Eulert, 53, of Russell, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Cori was born July 16, 1963 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Harold O. and Constance L. (Stamey) Eulert. She grew up in the Paradise, Kansas area and graduated from Natoma High School in the Class of ’82. She then attended and graduated from Crumbs School of Cosmetology.

Cori worked as a Cosmetologist in Hays, Kansas at the J.C. Penny store. She then worked in Salina at Regis and then worked a few years in the Kansas City area at The Salon. She returned to the Russell County area in 1995. She was an Art enthusiast. She loved socializing with her family and friends.

Cori’s surviving family include her daughters, Breanna Eulert-Manrose of Manhattan, Kansas; Sarah Gorrell of Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Connie Eulert of Paradise, Kansas; sister, Sherri Glenn (Ken) of Paradise, Kansas; two grandchildren, Morgan Gorrell and Wyatt Gorrell; niece, Heather Glenn; nephew, Christopher Glenn; and close friend, Zebbie Garcia of Topeka, Kansas.

Cori was preceded in death by her father, Harry; infant brother, Stephen Eulert, grandparents, Otto and Elsie Eulert and Nova and Al Medearis.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell on Thursday, March 23, 2017, where the family will be present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Family and friends may sign the book from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Mortuary. Cremation has preceded the service. A Memorial has been established as the Cori Eulert Memorial Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.