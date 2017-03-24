Addie Johnston, 94, of Salina, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017. She was born in Wayne on Jan. 21, 1923, to Andrew and Ida (Abrahams) Nelson.

She graduated from Belleville High School in 1940 as valedictorian of her class and attended Brown Mackie in Salina. She was employed for 10 years as a secretary at Kennedy and Coe, CPA firm and worked for several other CPA firms in Salina. She retired from her position in the library at the former Kansas Technical Institute in 1986.

She was married to Norman Johnston on July 10, 1949, until his death in 1980. She also was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kimberly, in 1956; and sister, Helen Williams, in 2003.

Survivors include: daughter, Janet Claas (Tom), of Overland Park; son, Kirk Johnston (Kelly), of Bennington; sister, Mary Henderson (Duane), of Lisle, Ill.; grandchildren, Lauren Andrews, Andrew Claas, Matthew Johnston and Kirsten Johnston; four great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salina, with funeral services following at 11 at the church. Burial will be in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Ryan Mortuary is handling arrangements.