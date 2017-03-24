On Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

//////

Mon, Mar 27

Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court

Beechcraft west of Centennial

General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Revere, Ohio to Shalimar

Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis

Shalimar, Magnolia to Revere

Tues, Mar 28

Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court

Enterprise south of Schilling

Foxboro, Glenshire to Schilling

Gail east of Ray

Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Wed, Mar 29

Belmont, Planet to 9th

Foxboro, Royal, Sam’s Place, Sullivan, and Yost

Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Ninth, Avenue A to Berg

Thurs, Mar 30

Canterbury, Dustin, Huehl, and Royal

Fri, Mar 31

Canterbury, Dustin, and Progress

Marcella south of Huehl Ridgehill

Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley

Sunset Ridge, south of Dunnwood to Kasyn

//////

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.