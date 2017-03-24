The Salina Post

2017 Pavement Sealing Update

On Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

//////

Mon, Mar 27

Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court
Beechcraft west of Centennial
General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Revere, Ohio to Shalimar
Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis
Shalimar, Magnolia to Revere

Tues, Mar 28

Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court
Enterprise south of Schilling
Foxboro, Glenshire to Schilling
Gail east of Ray
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ray, Schilling to Neal

Wed, Mar 29

Belmont, Planet to 9th
Foxboro, Royal, Sam’s Place, Sullivan, and Yost
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ninth, Avenue A to Berg

Thurs, Mar 30

Canterbury, Dustin, Huehl, and Royal

Fri, Mar 31

Canterbury, Dustin, and Progress
Marcella south of Huehl Ridgehill
Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley
Sunset Ridge, south of Dunnwood to Kasyn

//////

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

