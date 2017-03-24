On Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
//////
Mon, Mar 27
Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court
Beechcraft west of Centennial
General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Revere, Ohio to Shalimar
Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis
Shalimar, Magnolia to Revere
Tues, Mar 28
Bailey Road, Arnold to Bailey Court
Enterprise south of Schilling
Foxboro, Glenshire to Schilling
Gail east of Ray
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Wed, Mar 29
Belmont, Planet to 9th
Foxboro, Royal, Sam’s Place, Sullivan, and Yost
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ninth, Avenue A to Berg
Thurs, Mar 30
Canterbury, Dustin, Huehl, and Royal
Fri, Mar 31
Canterbury, Dustin, and Progress
Marcella south of Huehl Ridgehill
Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley
Sunset Ridge, south of Dunnwood to Kasyn
//////
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.
Leave a Reply