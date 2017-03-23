Velma I. Trost, age 96, of Concordia, KS, died Thurs., March 23, 2017 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia. She was born on June 5, 1920 in Vilas, CO to William A. & Ocal R. (Jenkins) McClintock.

She moved to Nampa, ID with her parents as a teenager. She attended Nampa Business College and George Fox University in Newburg, OR. She worked as a bookkeeper in Nampa and later for the Employment Security Agency in Boise, ID. She married Clarence W. Trost on Nov. 19, 1962 at the Friends Church in Nampa, ID. He preceded her on Sept. 15, 2003. She was a member of the Huscher United Methodist Church and was a pianist, taught Sunday School and was active in the United Methodist Women’s groups.

She is survived by several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; sister, LaVerne (Pat) Forney; brother, Daniel McClintock; sisters in law; Nora Berk, Edith Krasny, Elma Trost & Dorothy McClintock.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Sat., March 25, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Scott Tempero officiating. Burial will follow at the Nelson Center Cemetery, Huscher, KS. Visitation will be from 12-9 pm, Friday, March 24, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to the Huscher United Methodist Church or Meadowlark Hospice in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.