FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating convicted Kansas felon on assault and threat charges.

Just before noon Wednesday, police responded to report of aggravated assault at a home in the 300 Block of East Pine Street in Garden City, according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that on Tuesday, the suspect, Rocky Gomez, 37, Garden City and the victim engaged in a verbal argument and altercation.

During the altercation it was alleged that Gomez pulled a knife on the victim and made threats towards him.

This incident was not reported to police. On Wednesday, the suspect and victim engaged in another altercation and this time it was alleged the suspect threatened the victim with a stick. On this occasion the victim fled the residence and did called police.

When Police arrived on scene Gomez was located inside the residence but refused to exit the house. The Garden City/ Finney County SWAT team was called to assist and serve a search warrant on the residence to locate and arrest Gomez.

During the service of the warrant Gomez was located inside the residence and was uncooperative. A Garden City Police K-9 was used to assist in the apprehension and arrest.

Gomez is being held in the Finney County Jail for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat and

Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

He has previous convictions for weapons violations, drugs and aggravated indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 16, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.