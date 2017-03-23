The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Sheriff: Woman hospitalized after fall from Ottawa Co. bridge

by Leave a Comment

Scene of the accident south of Bennington-photo courtesy KWCH

OTTAWA COUNTY -A Kansas woman is recovering in a Wichita hospital following an accident on Wednesday in Ottawa County.

Two women were geocaching, described as a “real world outdoor treasure hunting game using a GPS device,”  according to the Geocaching 101 web site.

One woman fell onto rocks from Solomon River Bridge on Kansas 18 south of Bennington, according to Ottawa County Sheriff Keith Coleman.

“I spoke to her mother from the scene but haven’t talked to her today,” said Coleman.

The 36-year-old woman from Minneapolis suffered injuries to her head, leg and arm, according to Coleman.

Emergency responders transported the woman to Salina Regional Medical Center. She was transferred later to a Wichita Hospital, according to Coleman.

Name of the victim was not released.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *