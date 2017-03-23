A Salina business reported $18,000 in missing income to police yesterday.
Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that Garda Armored Car Service, 1371 Armory, reported the missing money after an internal audit. According to authorities, the money was taken between Dec 22 and March 22. The incident is under investigation.
Comments
soulrebel says
I wonder if they have any black people working for them!
Jon Jerry says
I wonder if the grandma we read about yesterday took it to get her grandson out of the Bavarian prison system! The plot thickens…
Jon Jerry says
***Dominican Republic
munsonlives says
inside job