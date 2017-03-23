Nicholas V. “Nick” Slechta, 84, died Friday, March 17 in Newton, KS. He was born February 3, 1933, the son of John and Anna on his grandfather Slechta’s farm southeast of Ellsworth and was a lifelong resident of the community. Nick was the Administrative Supervisor for Northern Natural Gas Company, Bushton, retiring after 35 years of service. He also served as the CEO and General Manager of Smoky Hills Public Television, Executive Director for Salina Downtown, Inc. and Director of the Ellsworth-Kanopolis Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church where his ministries included lector, greeter, whom he shared with his spouse Glorene, a daily mass server, Director of the St. Bernard’s Jr/Sr; Knights of the Altar for over 30 years and Director of the Junior CYO. He also coached the Knights of the Altar basketball team. He was a charter member of the Five Saints Parish Council and a Past Grand Knight and life member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3400. He enjoyed a brief tour with Paul’s Jolly Dutchmen Orchestra, Hays, playing clarinet and saxophones in 1952. He served on the Green Thumb Advisory board of Kansas and was Publicity Chairman for Ellsworth Pride Committee and Chairman of two Ellsworth USO fund campaigns. He was a member and president of the Ellsworth-Kanopolis USD #327 School Board with 16 years of service; Region 7 Vice-President; President-elect, President and Past President of the Kansas Association of School Boards; Chairman of the Insurance Board of Trustees of the KASB Worker’s Compensation Fund, Inc. and an ex-officio member of the Kansas State Department Standards Board. He was also a trustee of the Ellsworth County Medical Center. He was a 1951 graduate of Ellsworth High School and awarded an Associate Degree from Barton County Community College after having attended night classes at Marymount College, Salina.

Nick’s military career spanned over 32 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel, Kansas Army National Guard. LTC Slechta completed the Ft. Sill, Oklahoma Career Officer’s Artillery Correspondence Course as well as a diploma from the Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth. He served in a variety of positions including Battery Commander, Battalion Motor officer, Brigade Logistics officer and Brigade Assistant G-3. His most coveted award was the Meritorious Service Medal. He was awarded the Order of St. Barbara in 2000. He was a life member of the United States Retired Reserve.

Nick was a past member of the Russell Rotary International; Salina Downtown Lions Club and Ellsworth Kiwanis Club. In 2002-03 he served as Co-Chariman of a successful capital fund raising campaign for the Ellsworth Historical Society.

Nick married his high school sweetheart Glorene Scheidt on May 18, 1953 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by son, Dane Scott Slechta and brother, Richard Slechta.

Nick is survived by his daughter, DeVon M. Freilinger of Kingman, KS; son Damon L. Slechta (Erin) of Essex, CT; grandson, Tucker Christian and granddaughter, Tessa Grace; granddaughters, Alisha Hemken and Amber Freilinger; grandson, Brandon Slechta; great grandchildren, Alexandria and Jonathan Hemken; great great granddaughter, Rayne; and numerous relatives.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with inurnment following in Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.