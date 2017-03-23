Merle Leon Landes passed away March 20, 2017, at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, KS, at the age of 95. He was born in Wellington, Kansas on March 1, 1922, to Charley Leon and Eathel Isabel (Wilson) Landes. Merle attended school in Wellington and lived there until 2016 when he moved to Wilson. He was a Carpenter’s Mate in the Navy from 1942 to 1945 where he served in WWII on the USS Renville. Merle married Bonnie Faye Riggs on March 11, 1946, and cherished their 70 years together.During that time they were blessed with four children: Marvin, Valdon, Cristal, and Janet.

Merle was a faithful member for 75 years of the First Baptist Church in Wellington, KS, where he was a Deacon. As the President of the Wellington Judo Club, he acquired a brown belt. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion and past President of the Kansas Polka Association.

Merle and Bonnie worked side-by-side in the family businesses in Wellington, KS: two full-service gas stations, Landes Transport Company, Landes Bait House, Landes Ice House, and the Dairy Lane Café. He also owned rental houses which enabled him to utilize his carpentry skills.

Merle loved to polka dance, play the organ, and was an avid follower of his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events. He also enjoyed RV camping, boating, hunting and fishing. With a contagious smile that never wore out, he was often referred to as the “happy guy”.

Merle is survived by his daughters Janet Warkentine-Marker and husband Larry of Wilson and Cristal Horsch and husband John of Wellington; sons Marvin Landes and wife Billy of Derby and Valdon Landes of Fort Collins, CO; sister Donna Dobbs and husband Howard of Hemet, CA; 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; parents; three sisters; and one brother.

Merle was a fun-loving man of faith, integrity, and hard work. He was a perfectionist with a strong work ethic which he instilled in his children. Merle was separated from the love of his life on September 1st, 2016, when Bonnie left their earthly bond to join the angels. Merle’s dedication to Bonnie was demonstrated by his love and devotion as he walked with her through the disabling path of progressive dementia and eventual death. The infinite bond between Bonnie and Merle has now reunited them in spirit as Merle joins her, and the happiness they shared together on earth will endure forever in heaven. Now there is rejoicing as he hears those words, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter now into your Father’s glory.”

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Care and Rehabilitation and may be sent in care of Foster Mortuary, PO Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.