Kan. boy hospitalized after he falls from truck bed at railroad crossing

HARPER COUNTY -A Kansas boy was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. on Thursday in Harper County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Geraldine
Mazanec, 64, Marienthal, was eastbound on southwest 40th Road just west of 120th

A boy fell out of the bed of the truck as the driver was slowing down for a railroad crossing.

Harper EMS transported Wyatt Mazanec, 7, Marienthal, to Harper Hospital.

The driver was properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured, according to the KHP.

