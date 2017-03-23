The Salina Post

Judge: Kansas woman mentally unfit for trial in husband’s murder

Frantz- photo Leavenworth police

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 50-year-old woman accused of killing her estranged husband in Leavenworth, Kansas, has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Leavenworth Times reports that a Leavenworth County judge on Wednesday made that ruling after Barbara Frantz of Kansas City, Kansas, underwent mental competency testing.

She’ll be sent to the Larned State Security Hospital for treatment, and her proceedings will be suspended until a judge concludes her mental fitness for trial has been restored.

Frantz is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.

Leavenworth police say Gary Frantz was shot several times Jan. 27 on a Leavenworth parking lot. Barbara Frantz was arrested hours later in Burlingame, Kansas.

Police have said the case involved domestic violence but did not offer further details.

