George D. Sanders, 74 of Abilene passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born in Abilene July 23, 1942, the son of George Jr. and Laura (Garten) Sanders. He grew up in the Abilene area and graduated from Abilene High School. He was united in marriage to Kay Enyrat December 5, 1964. George was a mechanical salesman for Chesterton in Houston, Texas before retiring. He was a member of the Abilene Elks Lodge and served as a trustee.

George is survived by his children: Leon Sanders, Gary Sanders (Jodi), Dianna Vandergriff (Dayle), and Mark Sanders (Kaleigh). Seven grandchildren: Cody, Carly, Garrett, Gannon, Sarah, Charleigh and Colston. One great-grandson: Hasten. Three sisters: Catherine Houlton, Shirley Haldeman, and Betty Benson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, John, Bob, and Marvin and two sisters, JoAnn and Martha Jane.

George’s wishes were to be cremated. A graveside memorial service will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 6741.