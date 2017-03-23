Edina B. “Dee” Fyffe, 91, of Salina, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017. She was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Lincoln County to Dallen and Ruby (Riddle) Weatherd. She married H.W. “Red” Fyffe, and he passed April 9, 2016.

Dee and Red lived half their marriage in California and Arizona and then returned to Salina. Before Red passed they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Survivors include: her children, Cheryl Morton (Ron) of Redding, Calif.; brothers, Tom Weatherd (Carol) of Tescott, and Ken Weatherd (Charlene) of Casper Wyo.; grandchild, Rick Morton (Rosa) of El Paso, Texas; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott. Dee’s wishes were to be cremated. Her cremains have been sent to Winfield Veterans’ Cemetery to be placed with Red’s.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.