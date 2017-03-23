Charles Patrick “Uncle Chuck” Martin, 84 of rural Solomon passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in Salina. He was born March 17, 1933 in Salina, the son of Joseph C. and Sarah “Bess” (Simpson) Martin. Charles graduated from Kipp High School and in 1953 enlisted in the Army. After an honorable discharge in 1957, he returned to the Martin family homestead and was a farmer and stockman for over 60 years. He also worked 10 years at the Gooch Feed Mill in Salina. Charles was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a 4th degree Knight in the Solomon Knights of Columbus.

Chuck is survived by his brother Richard Martin (Twila) of Las Vegas, his sister Evelyn Peterson of Salina, three sisters-in-law: Elnora Martin of Augusta, Marcella Martin and Irene Martin of Salina; and nephews: Bill, Dale, Larry and Carry, Jerry and Julie, Dan and Jo, David and PJ, Jim and Sandy, Bob and Michelle, Brad and Jennifer, Tim; Bill and Kathy, Steve, Chuck and Janine, Mike and Roleta; and Nieces: Linda, Marsha, Terry and Jeff, Karen, Janet and Tim, Susan, Andrea and Rob, Kathy and Randy, Kristy and Skip, and Michelle.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Bill, Bob (sister-in-law Rita), Joe and Jim Martin; and nephews: Greg Henry, Doug and Joe Martin.

One of the joys in Chuck’s life was working with his nephews on the farm and teasing his nieces, as well as everyone else he knew.

Visitation will be from 9-5 on Friday, March 24th, 2017 at the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Friends are welcome to come by and sign the register.

Parish Rosary will be recited at the Immaculate conception Church in Solomon on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm; Family will receive friends following rosary. Please join family in parish hall for refreshments.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon with Father John Wolesky as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Solomon. Luncheon in parish hall immediately following.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Immaculate Conception Church or to the American Cancer Society. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480