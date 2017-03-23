The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Casting calls for Big Brother 19 coming to Kansas

by Leave a Comment

MANHATTAN -Casting for the popular CBS reality show Big Brother is officially underway and fans of the show here in Kansas will have a chance to make an appearance! big_brother_16_u-s-_logo

Two casting events will be held next month in Manhattan and Pittsburg.

The event in Manhattan will be held on Tuesday, April 11th from 4PM-7PM at Kite’s Bar & Grill. The Pittsburg event will take place eleven days later on Saturday, April 22nd from 2PM-5PM at Pittsburg State University Plaster Center.

You may also apply online here. The deadline for the online applications will be May 5.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *