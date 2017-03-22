Velma P. Boley, 91, passed Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Holiday Resort in Salina, KS. She was born December 18, 1925 near Valley Falls, KS, the daughter of Thomas E. and Freetta M. (Keen) Christie. She graduated from high school at Netawaka, KS in 1943.

Velma married Fredrick J. Scheid. They were later divorced. She married Thomas G. Boley, July 24, 1981. Thomas went to the Lord on November 19, 2016. Prior to their passing, both Velma and Thomas resided at Holiday Resort.

While living in Holton, KS, Velma was employed many years at the Moser Clinic and Holton Hospital. She was active with the Junior Bowling League and the Women’s Bowling League. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, helped with the Junior High Youth Fellowship Group, assisted with the Junior High Choir and was also a member of the Adult Choir. She also worked at the Slimaker Dress Factory in Holton, the Supply Depot, and the Shawnee County Insurance Office both in Topeka. After moving from Topeka, she worked at the State Farm Office in Kimberling City, MO and The Track in Branson, MO.

Later in life, Velma was a member of the Catholic Church, having served as lector, Eucharistic minister, usher, and greeter. Most recently Velma was a member of St. Mary’s of the Universe Catholic Church in Salina.

Velma is survived by her two adopted sons, Gregory and Robert Scheid; two sisters-in-law, Mary Christie and Donna Christie; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Celebration of life: 2:30-4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Holiday Resort, Salina. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Topeka where she will be buried with her husband Thomas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.