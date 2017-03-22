Salina Police took three suspects into custody Tuesday evening after it was reported that one of them discharged a handgun in city limits. Authorities say a witness followed the suspects to Dillons, where one of them attempted to hide the handgun in a bathroom.

According to police capt. Mike Sweeney, a witness saw the suspect fire a handgun in the air before getting into a white Chevy pickup with two other people. The witness then followed the suspects to Dillons, located at 1235 E Cloud, where they were met by Salina Police.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were picked up by police, but capt. Sweeney said one of the suspects fled into the store when confronted. He then locked himself in the store’s bathroom, where police say he attempted to hide the semi-automatic handgun. Authorities recovered the gun after the suspect gave up peacefully.

Capt. Sweeney said the handgun was loaded and police were able to locate the empty casing.

The suspect who fled was identified as a 16-year-old from Salina. Capt Sweeney said he was placed in juvenile detention and faces criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge.

Christopher Shields, 19, Salina, faces unlawful discharge, criminal possession of a firearm and contributing to child misconduct. Shields was a passenger in the 1979 Chevy truck, according to authorities.

Dalton Hulse, 18, Salina, was said to be driving the vehicle. Hulse was booked for contributing to child misconduct; encourage to commit a felony.