Richard G. Hoye II, 45, of Gypsum, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017. He was born July 15, 1971 in Salina.

He was an owner/operator of his construction company for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Hoye;

Survivors include his mother, Barbara A. (Boyer) Hoye; sisters, Tammy Pritchard of Mt. Juliet, TN and Kimberly Boatman of Dallas, TX;

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.