The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Motel guest found beaten, unconscious

by 1 Comment

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who fractured several bones in a motel guest’s face early this morning.

Police capt. Mike Sweeney said authorities were called to the Value Inn and Suites, 1640 W Crawford, referencing an assault. Police arrived shortly after 4:15 a.m. to find John Edwardson, 54, Salina, unconscious on the floor in his motel room.

Edwardson was transported to Salina Regional with several fractured bones in his face. Authorities are still investigating the incident but say they have a possible suspect.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *