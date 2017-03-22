Salina Police are looking for a suspect who fractured several bones in a motel guest’s face early this morning.

Police capt. Mike Sweeney said authorities were called to the Value Inn and Suites, 1640 W Crawford, referencing an assault. Police arrived shortly after 4:15 a.m. to find John Edwardson, 54, Salina, unconscious on the floor in his motel room.

Edwardson was transported to Salina Regional with several fractured bones in his face. Authorities are still investigating the incident but say they have a possible suspect.