Millard Warren Bevan, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. He was born in a farmhouse near Lost Springs, Kansas to Wilmetta and Millard F. Bevan on July 13, 1930. He attended grade school in Lost Springs until 4th grade then moved to Herington in 1939. In 1945 the family moved to Salina and graduated from Salina High School in 1948.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He spent his 18th birthday at boot camp in San Diego. Upon completing boot camp, Warren was assigned to the USS Platte, the AO24, and dispatched to the South Pacific where he served as a signalman apprentice with the fleet during the atomic tests. Upon his release from active duty the first time, he returned to Salina and enrolled for his freshman year at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Warren was recalled to active duty in 1952 and returned to Japan. During the Korean War he was assigned to the AKA USS Pollux, a troop transport ship, where he was the ship’s newspaper editor and publisher. Their primary operation was to land infantry troops in Korea on the west coast and to help evacuate the troops on the east. Warren was awarded the following service citations. “The China Service, “ “The Japanese Occupation,” “The Korean Service,” and “The Syngman Rhee Citation.” Warren was released from active duty in October 1953. He returned to Salina and re-enrolled at Kansas Wesleyan where he met his future wife – Mary Virginia (Ginny Zook). They were married December 31, 1955 at the First Christian Church in in Salina, Kansas; both graduated from KWU in May 1956.

Survivors include his wife of nearly of nearly 62 years and children, Charla Bevan-Jones (Rick), Michael Bevan (Ruth Anne), and Julie Banning (Kent). Sisters, Mary Helen Rickert, Geri Peterson (Dick), and Doris Jean Lindholm (Wes) and seven grandchildren-Micaela Jones; Lauren (Cody Seaber), Colin, and Ian Bevan; Judah, Joseph, and Jessica Banning.

Warren entered the insurance industry in 1956 and worked for 43 years as a broker, retiring with American Family in 1999. He was active in his community, served as a little league baseball coach, and participated in the Salina Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited, and many other activities including his masonic work. Warren enjoyed golf, fishing, and hunting. He was also an avid lover of music, especially jazz. He loved his family and always looked forward to their company.

Warren was a member of the First Christian Church, the Salina Country Club, Salina Blue Lodge #60, Salina York Rite and Scottish Rite bodies, and Isis Shrine. He was a Master Mason and Past Commander, also serving in the ranks of the Legion of Honor. Warren was a past member of the Salina Elks and Salina Moose lodges, and a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW posts in Salina. He served as Vice Chair of the Saline County Republicans in the 1980s and on the Academic Screening Board for five years for Senator Pat Roberts. Warren was inducted into the KWU Athletic Hall of Fame for his efforts and contributions to the Varsity Golf Program and Women’s Athletics.

Visitation will be Friday evening, March 24 at the Ryan Mortuary in Salina, Kansas from 4 to 8 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a service celebrating Warren’s life at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Mortuary. Full military interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kansas Wesleyan University.