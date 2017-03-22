DATELINE: Sterling, Kansas
NAME: Kay F. Kennedy
AGE: 81 yrs
DATE OF DEATH: March 21, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Presbyterian Manor, Sterling
DATE OF BIRTH: September 26, 1935
PLACE OF BIRTH: Hays, Kansas
PARENTS: Paul V. & Beulah E. Samms Keevert
RESIDENCE: Sterling since 1965
OCCUPATION: She was a sales clerk at Sergeants’s Department Store, a secretary at the
United Methodist Church and later an employee of Sterling College for 21 years at the Kelsey
Library then Mabee Library.
EDUCATION: She graduated from Lyons High School in 1953, Sterling College in 1976 with
a Bachelor Degree in English.
MEMBERSHIPS: United Methodist Church, Past President United Methodist Women
and member of Willing Workers/Friendship Circle; Past President of Silver Threads Senior
Association; Past Noble Grand Matron Rebekah Lodge # 172; Past President Rice
County Women’s Thrift Shop, Lyons; Past President Kansas Library Operant’s Association;
Past Leader in Girls Scouts and Blue Birds; Sterling Representative to Rice County Council
on Aging
She married Vernon Dee Temple they later divorced. She married Robert F. Kennedy on December 21, 1962 in Lyons.
Survivors are her husband Robert of the home; Sons Stephen D. Temple, Wichita, Kerby J. Kennedy, Sterling; Daughters, Kara L. Temple Johnson & husband Bryce, El Dorado; Emily
Ann Kennedy Gillespie & husband Chris, Sterling, Kala Kennedy Wright & husband Phillip,
Spiro, OK., Karen Kennedy Buccella & husband Dennis, Greenwood, ARK., half-sister,
Edith Krepps, Winfield, KS.; 18 Grandchildren; 24 Great-Grandchildren
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Daughter, Elizabeth K. Temple; Brother, Roy Allen Keevert
SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 24, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Sterling
OFFICIATING: Rev. Jeff Miller, Rev. Bob Baer, Pastor Kendal Connor
BURIAL: Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling
VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling,
with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
MEMORIAL: P.B.S. or United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling
