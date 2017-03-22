DATELINE: Sterling, Kansas

NAME: Kay F. Kennedy

AGE: 81 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: March 21, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Presbyterian Manor, Sterling

DATE OF BIRTH: September 26, 1935

PLACE OF BIRTH: Hays, Kansas

PARENTS: Paul V. & Beulah E. Samms Keevert

RESIDENCE: Sterling since 1965

OCCUPATION: She was a sales clerk at Sergeants’s Department Store, a secretary at the

United Methodist Church and later an employee of Sterling College for 21 years at the Kelsey

Library then Mabee Library.

EDUCATION: She graduated from Lyons High School in 1953, Sterling College in 1976 with

a Bachelor Degree in English.

MEMBERSHIPS: United Methodist Church, Past President United Methodist Women

and member of Willing Workers/Friendship Circle; Past President of Silver Threads Senior

Association; Past Noble Grand Matron Rebekah Lodge # 172; Past President Rice

County Women’s Thrift Shop, Lyons; Past President Kansas Library Operant’s Association;

Past Leader in Girls Scouts and Blue Birds; Sterling Representative to Rice County Council

on Aging

She married Vernon Dee Temple they later divorced. She married Robert F. Kennedy on December 21, 1962 in Lyons.

Survivors are her husband Robert of the home; Sons Stephen D. Temple, Wichita, Kerby J. Kennedy, Sterling; Daughters, Kara L. Temple Johnson & husband Bryce, El Dorado; Emily

Ann Kennedy Gillespie & husband Chris, Sterling, Kala Kennedy Wright & husband Phillip,

Spiro, OK., Karen Kennedy Buccella & husband Dennis, Greenwood, ARK., half-sister,

Edith Krepps, Winfield, KS.; 18 Grandchildren; 24 Great-Grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Daughter, Elizabeth K. Temple; Brother, Roy Allen Keevert

SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 24, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Sterling

OFFICIATING: Rev. Jeff Miller, Rev. Bob Baer, Pastor Kendal Connor

BURIAL: Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling,

with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: P.B.S. or United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling