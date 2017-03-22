LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Kansas by parents of two former rowers who alleged they were sexually assaulted by a former football player in a dorm.

The Kansas City Star reports Douglas County District Judge B. Kay Hoff dismissed the lawsuit on Friday, ruling that the former rowers have left the university and no longer face an immediate threat of harm.

The lawsuit initially filed by James and Amanda Tackett claimed that when recruiting their daughter to attend Kansas, the school falsely advertised safe dorms.

That lawsuit later was joined by James McClure and daughter Sarah McClure, who said she was sexually assaulted in 2015 by the same football player who fellow rower Daisy Tackett said also had attacked her a year earlier.

An attorney for the families says they will appeal Hoff’s ruling.

The player wasn’t charged.