KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas senior Frank Mason III, freshman Josh Jackson and head coach Bill Self were honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in being named to the 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District 8 Team Wednesday.

Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, Mason and Jackson earned NABC District 8 First Team honors, while Self was named the district’s coach of the these student-athletes and coaches represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America.

The NABC District 8 includes the schools from the Big 12 Conference. Coaches were allowed to vote for their own student-athletes in the process.

NABC District 8

First Team

Monte Morris, Iowa State

FRANK MASON III, KANSAS

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Second Team

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Jarrett Allen, Texas

Deonte Burton, Iowa State

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

District 8 Coach of the Year: BILL SELF, KANSAS