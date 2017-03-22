The Salina Post

Jayhawks well represented on NABC All-District Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas senior Frank Mason III, freshman Josh Jackson and head coach Bill Self were honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in being named to the 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District 8 Team Wednesday.

Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, Mason and Jackson earned NABC District 8 First Team honors, while Self was named the district’s coach of the these student-athletes and coaches represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America.

The NABC District 8 includes the schools from the Big 12 Conference. Coaches were allowed to vote for their own student-athletes in the process.

NABC District 8
First Team
Monte Morris, Iowa State
FRANK MASON III, KANSAS
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS
Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Second Team
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Jarrett Allen, Texas
Deonte Burton, Iowa State
Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

District 8 Coach of the Year: BILL SELF, KANSAS

