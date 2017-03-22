Alta Vista – Galen K. Smith, 82, of Alta Vista, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Morris County Hospital.

He was born February 11, 1935 in rural Morris County, KS, one of five sons, to Roy Scott and Eva (Hooper) Smith. Galen married Karen Brown on September 22, 1957 in Alta Vista. They had four children: Galene, Rolinda, Brian and J Thomas.

Galen served in the National Guard four years. He worked for Lundin Brothers building homes in Manhattan for 25 years, before working on Fort Riley in the maintenance division of the Department of Facility Engineers for 25 years. He volunteered on the Alta Vista Fire Department for 33 years, served as President of Methodist Men, Chairman of Methodist Trustees, President of Kiwanis Club, 4-H Woodworking Leader and a member of Simpson United Methodist Church. Galen’s family received the Family of Builder Award in 1975. He also volunteered for several years taking care of the baseball field, umpiring, working the concession stand, whatever needed to be done…. Galen took care of.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, woodworker and master of card games. Galen loved his family and took great pride in being a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Brock Pigorsch.

Galen is lovingly survived by his wife Karen, of the home; children: Galene SanRomani and husband Dennis, of Kingman, Rolinda Smith and Terry Heina, of Junction City, Brian Smith and wife Gayle, of Topeka, and J Thomas Smith and wife Meredith, of Lebo; grandchildren: Brandon Pigorsch and wife Rachael, Dustin SanRomani and wife Cami, Darrin SanRomani and wife Emily, Brady Smith, Katherine Smith and Matt Wiggins, Megan Smith, Madeline Smith and Scott Smith; great-grandchildren: Brogan, Bryant and Brynna Pigorsch, Declan, Collison, Baker and Finley SanRomani. Also surviving are his brothers: Carol Smith, of Alta Vista, Kevin Smith (Marlene), of Farlington, Clinton Smith (Reta), of Donna, TX, and Sheldon Smith (Gloria), of Alta Vista.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 to 3:30pm, Sunday, March 25, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Chapel in Council Grove.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 26th, at Simpson United Methodist Church of Alta Vista. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Alta Vista Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Simpson United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.