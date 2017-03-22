SALINA, Kan. — Desi Flerlage, health services director, has been promoted to health services administrator at Salina Presbyterian Manor. Desi has been serving Salina Presbyterian Manor since 2008, and has steadily grown in her career from team leader, to assistant health services director, to health services director, and now, health services administrator.

“We’re thrilled to have Desi serve in this new capacity. Her success can be attributed to her personal leadership skills and desire to challenge herself by continually setting new goals for her career,” said Brad Radatz, Executive Director. “Desi recently completed the Administrator in Training Program and received her administrator’s license, so we’re grateful she’ll be able to put those skills to use right here to make Salina Presbyterian Manor an even better place to live and work.”

In this position, Desi will be responsible for the overall management of the Health Services Department, as well as its programs and activities. In addition, she will oversee the admission, care, transfer and discharge of residents, as it relates to health services.

“I look forward to utilizing my new role to model, teach and utilize effective communication skills. It’s really about focusing on attitudes, values and expectations and continually improving care for older adults and their families,” said Desi.

Desi is a graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University, where she received a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. She served as class president in her senior year and continues to be involved with the university as a member of the Kansas Wesleyan University School of Nursing Advisory Board.

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, Inc. has 17 senior living communities in Kansas and Missouri. The not-for-profit organization is headquartered in Wichita, Kan.