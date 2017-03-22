TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the Do Not Use Order for the City of Longford public water supply located in Clay County. The order was issued because of petroleum contamination detected in the distribution system. Testing results indicate the water may be used for non-consumptive purposes.

The Do Not Use Order was issued on March 15, 2017, and is now replaced with a Do Not Drink Order. The Do Not Drink Order will remain in effect until the conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved adequately.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water.

Soda fountain machines and dispensers shall be disconnected from water service.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic icemaker.

Do not use water to cook or prepare food.

Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure. Regardless of whether it is the supplier or KDHE that announces a do not drink order, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.