Daniel M. Reed Sr., son of Max Leroy Reed and Gerry (Blair) Reed was born December 3, 1958 at Belleville, Kansas and passed away on March 19, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kansas at the age of 58 years, 3 months and 16 days.

He was united in marriage to Kathryn Hawkins on October 6, 1984 and to this union three children were born, Drew, David, Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Max Leroy and Gerry (Blair) Reed.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Reed of Salina, KS, three sons, Drew Taylor-Reed of Palisade, CO, David Reed of Mission Viejo, CA, Daniel M. Reed Jr. of Guymon, OK, nine grandchildren, one brother, Tim Reed of Dallas, TX, three sisters, Donna Reed of Eugene, OR, Brenda Guttadauro of Haverhill, MA, Teresa Rose of Riverside, CA, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Two PM, Friday, March 24, 2017, St. Katherine’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS, conducted by Fr. David Metz.

Interment will be in St. Katherine’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS.

Memorials may be given to the Family’s Choice.

There will be no visitation.

