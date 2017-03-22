Alvin F. Brungardt, 84, Washington, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Washington County Hospital, Washington.

Visitation will be from noon until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Ward Funeral Home, Washington.

A rosary service will be Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Washington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 24, at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Alvin was born July 9, 1932 at St. Peter, KS to Fred and Barbara (Dinkel) Brungardt. On January 9, 1954, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Talbot at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greenleaf. Alvin was in the U.S. Air Force and they returned to California after their marriage.

When he was discharged from the Air Force in 1956, Alvin and Marilyn moved to Wichita, where he worked for Boeing. Later they moved to back to Washington and Alvin was the Road and Bridge supervisor for the County Department for 32 years. When he retired, he still ran the motor grader for Farmington Township for several years. He also helped with the tractor museum while it was in operation.

Alvin was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Preceding him in death were his parents; grandson, Barrett Singular in 2002; and sisters, Martina Brungardt and Leona Ouellette.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; sons, Greg Brungardt, Washington, Mark Brungardt, Manhattan; daughter, Jeanette (Kent) Singular, Linn; brothers, Melvin Brungardt, Washington, Marvin (Janice) Brungardt, Cuba; sister, Hilda Shannon, Washington; and grandson, Andrew Singular, Manhattan.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later by the family. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, PO Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.