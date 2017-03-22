Abilene, KS artist Andrea Fuhrman has been selected to create the 2017 Smoky Hill River Festival Print.

The limited edition, signed print is an anticipated and beloved River Festival tradition. The 2017 Festival Print is entitled “Mecca.” The print features shapes reflective of the north central Kansas countryside and rural byways, as well as collage components including paint-chip samples, a doily and environmental images to illustrate Fuhrman’s thoughts about travel, climate change, politics and more.

A native of Far Rockaway, New York and Massapequa, Long Island, Fuhrman holds arts degrees from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis. She has lived in Abilene since December 2005. Fuhrman’s interest in collage art stems from a 1996 artist residency at the Edna St. Vincent Millay Colony in New York. She was illustrating her residency on a recycled art postcard to send to friends, and realized she wanted to further explore the art form.

“The intimate scale of this year’s Festival Print mirrors my fascination with small things,” says Fuhrman. “I named the print “Mecca” because to me, much like Muslims make a pilgrimage to Mecca, Salinans gather on a summer’s day to revel in the art and music unique to the Festival.”

The Festival Print began as a 5” by 7” collage. The original then was reproduced on archival, acid-free cotton rag paper, using pigmented inks. Only 250 signed, original Festival Prints are produced each year for Festival donors and supporters to acquire.

Fuhrman has exhibited in New York City, California, Oregon, Missouri, Illinois and numerous other locations. Her work is in collections including that of Emprise Bank in Wichita, the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, the Marriott Hotel at O’Hare Airport in Chicago and the Spencer Art Library at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City. Fuhrman has had solo exhibitions at the Lawrence Art Center, the Carnegie Art Center in Leavenworth and Diver Studio in Wichita.

Her artist residencies include time at The Art and Culture Center Kolin Ryynanen in Joensuu, Finland, the Jentel and UCROSS residencies in Wyoming and at locations in Costa Rica and Taos, NM. She has taught workshops and classes at the Salina Art Center, St. Louis Community College, and The Center for Contemporary Arts in St. Louis.

Among Fuhrman’s Kansas pieces are a digital photo work that inspired the smalti-glass mosaic mural at Kenwood Cove, installed in 2010. Her collages won First Place and the Martha Rhea Award in the River Festival Fine Art Show in 2007. Fuhrman created the 2013 Festival Print entitled “Flux.”

Exhibiting since 1987, Fuhrman’s professional pursuits include textile pieces, lighting design, film and photography. Her work has been published in Storm Cellar, Somerset Studio, Fresh Paint, Intermission and Studio Visit magazines, the online journal Subtle Tea and within the World Cat archives.

Any family, individual or business that makes a $100 donation to the Smoky Hill River Festival will receive a complimentary 2017 Festival Print suitable for framing for home or office.

One of the Midwest’s most celebrated arts events, the Smoky Hill River Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, June 8 – 11, 2017 in Oakdale Park. It is the flagship event of Salina Arts & Humanities. For information about River Festival admission buttons, gift certificates or various Festival events, visit riverfestival.com or call 785-309-5770.