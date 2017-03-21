County Commissioners signed a resolution Tuesday morning, declaring a State of Local Disaster Emergency and a burn ban for Saline County. The resolution was brought to commissioners upon the request of local fire districts after eight controlled burns got out of hand last Saturday.

According to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department, Saline is the 14th county in Kansas to issue a burn ban. Ellsworth and Russell counties are among those to issue bans.

— press release, Saline County Emergency Management —-

Effective today, the Board of County Commissioners signed a Resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster Emergency to ban open burning operations in Saline County. This resolution is in effect until after the Tuesday, March 28th commission meeting. This Burn Ban is in effect for all cities and townships within Saline County.

Unfavorable burning conditions have driven this decision. These conditions have significantly increased the likelihood of fires becoming out of control, which may endanger the health and safety of persons and property in Saline County and may also exhaust firefighting resources and manpower. The recommendation was brought before the Board of County Commissioners by the Emergency Management office in collaboration with the unanimous decision of Rural Fire Chiefs.

This Resolution issuing a State of Local Disaster Emergency prohibits any and all open burning within the boundaries of Saline County by all citizens and visitors. The Smoky Hill Bombing Range is exempt from this because it is Federal property. Listed are some examples of items that cannot be burned for the duration of the burn ban:

Burning of all fence rows, fields, wild lands, ravines, and debris

Burning of any waste and normal household trash in a container

Any open fire or campfire except in permanent household stoves or fireplaces or barbecue grills

Careless use of smoking materials, including cigarettes, cigars and smoking pipes

Any violation of this order will constitute a Class A misdemeanor, pursuant to K.S.A 48-939, and any person convicted of such violation will be punished as provided by law. If anyone has information of persons violating this resolution, contact the Salina – Saline County Dispatch Center at 785-826-7210 or the Emergency Management Office at 785-826-6511.