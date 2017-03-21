KANSAS CITY, MO (March 20, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has assigned right-handed pitchers Bobby Parnell and Chris Withrow, catcher Parker Morin and infielders Ryan O’Hearn and Garin Cecchini to minor league camp. Kansas City has also released left-handed pitcher Jonathan Sánchez from his minor league contract.

The Royals now have 38 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list. Of those 38 players in camp, nine of them are non-roster invitees.