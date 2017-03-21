Robert Feigley, 87, of Enterprise passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Salina. He was born on February 21, 1930 in rural Dickinson County to Lawrence C. and Rowene (Hamilton) Feigley.

He was a 1948 graduate of Enterprise High School. On July 18, 1954 he was united in marriage with Norma J. Lindberg. They were happily married for over 60 years and inseparable.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Norma; His parents and sisters Donna Pfeiffer and Jodee Oglesby.

Robert started his farming career as a child with his favorite team of sorrel geldings. He farmed and raised livestock his entire life and retired in 2016. He enjoyed going to auctions and livestock sales. He taught his grandchildren to drive a tractor. He was an avid college basketball and football fan. He was a member of the Abilene Elks Club for 67 years and a board member of the Abilene Co-op.

Robert is survived by: son, Gary (Amy) of Abilene. Daughters Jean Ann Aker (Dan) of Abilene and Jolene Kurtz (Devin) of Salina. Six grandchildren: Brad Kurtz (Paula) of Dallas, Texas; Jared Kurtz of Manhattan; Jill Langvardt (Trent) of Manhattan; Ben Aker of Abilene; Marie Haycook (Tyler) of Abilene; Joe Aker of Topeka. One great-grandson, Logan Kurtz of Dallas, Texas.

Funeral Services for Robert will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 24, 2017 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Burial will follow at Abilene City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 – 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Dickinson County 4-H. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.