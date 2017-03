Raymond Larson, 102 years died March 19, 2017 in Wichita, KS. He was born on November 20, 1914 in Clay County, Kansas. The son of Fred and Amy (Swenson) Larson. Raymond was raised in Clay County. He married Gertrude Hammar on September 10, 1938. They farmed in Clay County for over 70 years. During WWII, Raymond worked as an inspector of military equipment. Gertrude preceded him in death on August 14, 2015. Raymond was a member of Swedesburg First Lutheran Church. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Royal and Clifford Larson.

Survivors:

Son: Dale and wife Kim Larson, Clay Center, Kansas

Daughter: Ann and husband Lorin Peterson, Wichita, KS

Daughter: Jane and husband Jim McGuirk, Providence, RI

Grandchildren: Brian (Kristin) McGuirk, Amy McGuirk, John Peterson, Kari (Brent) Paul, Sara (Alok) Aurora,

Jacob (Chelsy) Larson, Kristin (Adam) Jantzi, Leah Larson, Kate Larson, Greta (Perry) Hadduck

10 Great-grandchildren

Sister: Adelma Dettmer, Peoria, AZ

Funeral Services: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Swedesburg First Lutheran Church, 2573 Meadowlark Road, rural Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Tom Sahl

Burial: Swedesburg First Lutheran Cemetery, rural Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: March 24, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 4-7 PM.

Memorials: Swedesburg First Lutheran Church or Phoenix Homecare and Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67226