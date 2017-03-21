The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Qdoba to start construction this spring

by 3 Comments

Last November, Qdoba announced that they would begin construction on a Salina location sometime after the first of the year. According to Nicole Dionisopoulos, communications and public relations specialist for Qdoba, plans are still underway, but construction won’t start until late spring.

Dionisopoulos said that no official dates have been set and the franchise is still in the early stages, but plans for the Salina location have not changed. It was initially reported that the restaurant planned to open in late winter or early spring, but Dionisopoulos says that she expects the location to open sometime this fall.

No specific address was given, but Dionisopoulos said the Mexican restaurant will be built at Ninth and Magnolia.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Yay another restaurant, its been days since a new one opened. Hate to say it but a lot of these are not going to make it.

    Reply

  2. I don’t know why anyone would not go to the independent shop next to Martinelli’s downtown. Santa Clara I think it is called, I have been there a couple times and found it to be better than I expected from either of the chain burrito assembly shops.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *