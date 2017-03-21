Last November, Qdoba announced that they would begin construction on a Salina location sometime after the first of the year. According to Nicole Dionisopoulos, communications and public relations specialist for Qdoba, plans are still underway, but construction won’t start until late spring.

Dionisopoulos said that no official dates have been set and the franchise is still in the early stages, but plans for the Salina location have not changed. It was initially reported that the restaurant planned to open in late winter or early spring, but Dionisopoulos says that she expects the location to open sometime this fall.

No specific address was given, but Dionisopoulos said the Mexican restaurant will be built at Ninth and Magnolia.