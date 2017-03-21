LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl who was left alone in a bathtub in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that Leavenworth police identified the girl as Caydence Little-Curtis. She was unresponsive when officers responded Monday night to a report of a child not breathing. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two other children in the home were taken into protective custody while officers continue to investigate.