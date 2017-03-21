The Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum are announcing two new programs for kids in conjunction with the opening of The Curiosity Shop. The Curiosity Shop is a brand new children’s activity area in the Smoky Hill Museum. It is free and open to the public during regular museum hours; Tuesdays-Fridays 12 noon to 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm.

Children age 4-12 can now become a Jr. Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum. Jr. Friends receive a quarterly newsletter, a museum charm, inclusion in special mailings, a birthday card, a 10% discount in the Museum Store, a $10 discount on a Birthday Party, and $1 off wristbands for Street Fair inflatables.

Birthday parties are also now available for children age 4-12. The parties are up to two hours in length and include: space in the lobby for presents and treats brought by the guest, Smoky Hill Museum staff as a party host, decorations, a special token for birthday boy/girl, table service, access to The Curiosity Shop children’s area, and a birthday scavenger hunt. A guided tour and gift bags are also available for an additional fee. The cost is $75 for up to eight children. Eight additional children can be added at $5 each. Party times are available during the following hours: Monday-Friday 9 am – 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 5 pm.

Call 785-309-5776 or visit smokyhillmuseum.org for more details about The Curiosity Shop, Jr. Friends program or birthday parties.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.