Nellie M. Springman Archer, 92 of Salina died March 18, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. Mrs. Archer was born December 13, 1924 in Macoupin County, Illinois. She was homemaker while raising their daughters. She worked at the National Bank of America in the trust department for several years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Cross.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Derbes and Ina (Hix) Springman, her husband of 67 years, Allen I Archer, her daughter Carol L. Archer, 3 sisters: Phyllis Archer, Gladys Sanner and Velma Koonce, 3 brothers: John D. Springman, Billy Springman, and Vernon Springman.

She is survived by 2 daughters and their spouses: Shirley and Bill Andrews, of Salina, and Rita and Glen Fasnacht of Hutchinson. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and their spouses: Scott and Dona Andrews, Kristina and Todd Courbot, Marideth and Mike Highsmith, Erin and Eric Moore, and Mark and Kristen Fasnacht. She has 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

A “come and go” memorial gathering of friends and family will be Thursday, March 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 at Residence 600, 600 E. Elm. Her body is cremated. A private inurnment will be held at Gypsum Hill cemetery at a later date. “Nellie’s Diner” will be open for the residents of Residence 600 in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Residence 600 memorial fund, 600 E. Elm, Church of the Cross, 1600 Rush, Salina, or the charity of choice.