ELBING – Marjorie K. Zuercher, age 95, passed away March 15, 2017, at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, Kansas. She was born August 2, 1921, in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Langenegger) Zuercher. Marjorie grew up on the family farm north of Benton, Kansas. She graduated from Benton High School with the class of 1939. She attended BIOLA (Bible Institute of Los Angeles) from 1942 – 1945. For 23 years she served as a Home Missionary in eastern Oklahoma. She later would return to the family home near Benton, to care for her aging parents. Marjorie was preceded in death by her father and mother, and brothers Leslie Zuercher and Raymond Zuercher. She is survived by brothers, Dwight Zuercher of Rockford, Illinois, and Floyd Zuercher of Elbing, Kansas. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Whitewater Community Church of Whitewater. Interment will be in the Swiss Cemetery, Whitewater. Online Services may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.