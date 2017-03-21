LeRoy Earl “Bud” Loyd, Sr. was born July 14, 1947 in Phillipsburg to Roy and Dora (Lambert) Loyd. He passed peacefully after a long battle with liver disease on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit at the age of 69 years, 8 months, and 5 days. He was 7 years old when his Dad started him on a dozer, and he worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. He worked for KDOT for 22 years in Beloit until his retirement in June 2009. He then started to work for the Cawker Township running the road grader, and retired in 2016. Bud is survived by his wife Marjorie of the home; sons LeRoy Jr. and wife Patty, and Wesley and wife Kim, all of Ceresco, Nebraska, and Bryan and wife Michail of Wichita; two step-daughters, Julie McGee of Lincoln, Kansas, and Jodi Crawford and husband Justin of Salina; his brothers Darrell and wife Jean of Topeka, Donald of Kirwin, James and wife Brenda of Kirwin, and Randy and wife Twyla of Yankton, South Dakota; sister, Dorothe Bell and husband Steve of Colorado Springs; five grandchildren, Adrienne, Kendra, Nathan, Gavin, and Connor Loyd; four step-grandchildren, Ashton and Colin Travis, Darrick Webber, and Devin Crawford; and one great grandchild, Alana Joy Loyd. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lucy Anglen; and his first wife, Jill (Theleman) Loyd.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, March 24 at the Cawker City United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 PM Thursday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Glen Elder State Park Trout Pond.