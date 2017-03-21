Kendall “Joe” McEachern, 71, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2017, surrounded by family at home. He was a sales manager for Ansel Manufacturing in Ulysses, KS and Femco, Inc. in McPherson. He also had been a guard at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Joe was born on July 31, 1945, in Santa Paula, CA, the son of Tommy Joe and DeLois “Dee” (Smith) McEachern. He graduated from Buffalo (Oklahoma) High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK. On September 20, 1980, Joe was united in marriage to Catheryn Ann (Stephens) Pearson in Ulysses, KS.

Joe was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Joe attained the rank of Specialist 4th Class, serving with the 410th Transportation Company, stationed at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. Joe served from 1966 to1968 and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion.

Survivors include: his wife, Catheryn “Cathy” McEachern of the home; children, Jolene Denise Spallo (Phillip) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Cory Pearson (Traci) of Berthoud, CO, Christopher Pearson (Becky) of Inman, KS, and Ashley McEachern-Stains (Cassidy) of San Diego, CA; brother, Charles Peery of Raymore, MO; sisters-in-law, Elaine McEachern of Buffalo, OK and Linda Shoemaker of Guymon, OK; mother-in-law, Jean Stephens of Guymon, OK; three step-sisters, Kathy Reese (Nelson) of Mooreland, OK, Connie Mead (Wayne) of Woodward, OK, and Sheryl Woods (B.G.) of Gage, OK; eight grandchildren, Zachary Pearson, Christian Pearson, Sophia, Katie, & Vinnie Spallo, Grace Pearson, Gabrial Pearson, and Maggie O’Neal.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; step-fathers, Leslie Peery and Chet Snider; son, Joey Dean McEachern; brother, Tommy Mack McEachern; step-sister, Cindy Devon; father-in-law, Owen Stephens; and brothers-in-law, Don Stephens, Donnie Shoemaker, and Chuck Devon.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 24, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Cate officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Calvary Baptist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.