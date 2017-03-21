GEARY COUNTY – A Kansas man pled guilty Tuesday to one count each of second degree murder and aggravated robbery in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Sharon Moody.

In Geary County District Court Daniel E. Edwards, 34, Topeka, admitted that he did stab Moody. She was found dead at her Junction City home on March 15, 2015.

Edwards was arrested later that night in Topeka.

He also admitted in court records to taking a 2011 Mazda CX 7 automobile, keys, and other personal items including credit cards from Moody.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 5, in Geary County District Court.