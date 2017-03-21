MARION – Geraldine D. “Gerry” Grentz, age 85, passed away March 17, 2017, at her home. She was born July 23, 1931, in Montezuma, Kansas, the daughter of Cecil and Lena (Bolte) Hornbaker. At the age of 9, in May of 1941, she became a foster daughter to Dr. and Mrs. G. S. Klassen of Hillsboro, Kansas. She attended Hillsboro Schools, graduating as salutatorian, with the class of 1950. Later that same year she was married to Rex Siebel. She began employment for the Marion County School Superintendent, a position she held for over 35 years. She also worked for 27 years as the Marion County District Court Clerk. In 1989, she was united in marriage to Gary G. Grentz. They enjoyed camping and traveling opportunities in their RV. They were volunteer workers for 6 winters at Lake Texhoma. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and loved the home he made for them. She was preceded in death by siblings Gene Hornbaker and Nina Krotz. She is survived by her husband Gary of Marion; a step-daughter Sheri Kempton of Hutchinson; and brothers Wayne Hornbaker of Rociada, New Mexico and Cecil Hornbaker of Washington, D.C; 4 step-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2017, at Aulne United Methodist Church. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Aulne United Methodist Church, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.