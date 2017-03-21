George Philip McCune, 78, of Clay Center, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 18th, in Salina, Kansas. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 6, 1938, son of the late Fern (Schick) and George McCune.

He was employed by the State of Kansas as a director for Economic development.

George is survived by two daughters, Pamela Coyne-Kaufman, and husband David, of Burden, Kansas; Jennifer Melton, and husband Marc, of Chanute, Kansas. Four sons, Matt McCune, of Chanute, Kansas; Marc McCune, and wife Linette, of Ozawkie, Kansas; Mike McCune, wife of Megan, of Winfield, Kansas; and Pat Coyne, of Winfield, Kansas. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fern (Schick) and George McCune.

At this time no services have been planned.

The family requests donations be sent to Shriners Children Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.