March 21, 2017 by Rocky Robinson 1 Comment
John says
March 27, 2017 at 11:13 am
Well I sent someone who is looking for a dog the same day this article was released. Daisy pretty much matched what they were looking for.
The folks at the animal shelter didn’t know of any such animal in their care. So the elderly couple who has been looking for a larger, older dog to fill the void left when their dog suddenly died, is still looking.
