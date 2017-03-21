The Salina Post

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Tucker is a one-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Mix. He has been at the shelter since March 14.

Zek is a medium sized domestic longhair/mix. He is four-years-old and has been at the shelter since March 13.

Daisy’s owner had surgery and was no longer able to care for her. She is a six-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix.

