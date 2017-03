Evelyn Simmons-McMann

(May 31, 1921 – March 19, 2017)

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the McDonald Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Saltville Cemetery near Barnard. Memorials may be given to the KS 4H Foundation or the Barnard Lions Scholarship Fund. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.